ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised the need for effective border management along Pak-Afghan border. He said that Pakistan has taken effective measures on its side of the border, including fencing and establishment of new border forts/posts.

According to ISPR, the COAS stated this during his interaction with a nine-member Afghan media delegation which visited the GHQ Rawalpindi on Friday.

The army chief said that Afghanistan is a brotherly neighbouring country and terrorists are our common enemies against which a trust-based coordinated response is required rather than blame game and media can play a vital role in mitigating the negativity created by inimical forces.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe havens inside Pakistan which are used against Afghanistan.

Afghan media delegation thanked COAS for his time and very candid discussion. They acknowledged that such interactions are very useful to understand each other and they are carrying back home a facts-based positivity through this tour. The delegation is on week-long visit to Pakistan in coordination with ISPR.