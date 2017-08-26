DERA GHAZI KHAN-Deputy Commissioner Allah Rakha Anjum suspended three officials over negligence and bad performance here the other day.

According to official sources, a breach occurred in DG Canal late night on August 22, 2017, at Mauza Chit Diggar Chotti Zareen. The breach occurred due to rise in the water level. However, water entered a miner instead of affecting the nearby people.

Revenue Department Qanoogo Nawaz, Patwari Sajjad Ahmed and Naib Tehsildar Mehr Shamoon did not follow the deputy commissioner’s instructions to plug the breach. The DC the three officials and wrote a letter to the DG Khan Commissioner for inquiry under PEEDA Act-2006 against Naib Tehsildar Mehr Shamoon.