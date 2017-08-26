MULTAN:- Two women of a same family were allegedly ganged raped by five men in the outskirts of Multan here on Friday. According to police sources, five armed men intercepted the vehicle of a family who had come to Head Muhammad Wala for a picnic, depriving them of cash, cellphones and other valuables. Later, they took the two women off the vehicle at gunpoint and subjected them to sexual abuse. The police said they have registered FIR of the incident against five unidentified accused.

An investigation into the incident has been launched after collecting evidence from the spot, police said. The police said efforts are underway to nab the perpetrators.