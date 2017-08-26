BAHAWALNAGAR-The 232nd Urs celebrations of Sufi Saint Hazrat Khawaja Noor Muhammad Maharvi will begin on Saturday (today) in Chishtian.

The district administration has announced a public holiday.

The religious affairs committee which manages the affairs of the celebrations has announced the schedule of the Urs. The celebrations will begin with recitation from the holy Quran followed by laying of a floral wreath on the shrine, and recitation sessions of Naat, Darood-o-Salam etc.

Mahar Sharif that marks the exhibition of the relics of the saint is the hallmark of the three-day celebrations. Langar stalls have been set up inside and outside the premises of the shrine while devotees have started arriving in Chishtian in droves from different parts of the city.

Police have planned foolproof security for the events. According to Bahawalnagar District Police Officer Liaqat Ali, over 140 police officials two deputy superintendents of police, 4 inspectors, 8 sub-inspectors, 20 assistant sub-inspectors, 20 lady constables and 123 constables would perform their duties in three shifts. “Police have set up 8 pickets in the radius of 300 or 500 meters of the shrine. A total of 12 CCTV cameras have been fixed at important points,” he said.

Parking stands have been set up far from the shrine because of the security concerns. A police official, requesting anonymity, said the devotees would have to walk a long distance to arrive at the shrine. Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayat announced the public holiday for today while Rescue 1122 and doctors would remain alert to meet any untoward situation.