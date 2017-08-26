Islamabad - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was rightly disqualified, he is the godfather and Sicilian mafia. “The damage Nawaz Sharif inflicted to Pakistan will be written in history,” Zardari stated.

Talking to a private news channel, Zardari said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) never got a smooth path to victory. “Until we are alive, we will fight and work to further strengthen democracy,” he said.

He said that he is hopeful that Nawaz Sharif won’t get away with NRO. “PPP chairmanship would decide whether they should support PML-N over the amendments in Articles 62, 63,” he said.

While answering a question about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) he said that PTI does not exist in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. “In the upcoming elections, PTI will be removed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too,” he said. He said that our competition with PTI is only in the central Punjab.

Zardari claimed Nawaz Sharif is still the prime minister because the prime minister himself said so. He added Nawaz Sharif wants to create ‘Greater Punjab’ to further his business interests.

He maintained the former prime minister wanted to make ‘Greater Punjab’ — a term which is used for the proposed merger of two Punjabs in India and Pakistan — to further his business interests across the Pakistani and Indian part of the province.

When asked if he is talking about an actual “merger of the two Punjabs”, he claimed that he is talking about a business zone between the two Punjabs as Indian politician Lalu Prasad once told an American president that “we can do business with Nawaz”.

“I believe in it [especially considering] when you make your forces weak; when you don’t keep a lobbyist in US.”

The former president said that Nawaz, despite having good terms with the Indian PM Modi, never spoke a word over the killing of innocent Kashmiris.

Zardari added that it is yet to be seen if Nawaz contests 2018 polls or not but there is no denying of his political role.

Zardari strongly believed that it was him who, despite being a president, gave powers to the parliament, gave NWFP the “true” name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and made efforts to bring angry Baloch people into the national fold.