MIRPUR (AJK)-: A none-governmental organisation (NGO) will send 11 students to perform Umrah. The winners of Umrah tickets praised the great gesture.

The nomination of the 11 students came through a secret balloting conducted to pick up from about 225 regular male and female students of the recently-constructed mega educational complex at Jarri Kass, in outskirt of Mirpur city.

Its chairman said that two of the employees nominated through the secret ballot, will also accompany the students for performing Umrah.

He underlined that most of the fortunate students picked up through ballot for performing Umrah are teens studying in class 8th and 9th.

The expenditures for performing Umrah by these lucky students will be contributed from the general donations provided by philanthropists to the Institution.