Quetta:- A notorious Ferrari commander surrendered before the security forces along with his 11 comrades in Dera Bugti on Sunday. According to security sources, the Ferrari commander Hero alias Shojar and his 11 associates laid down arms before Sector Commander East Brig Amjad Ali at a ceremony organised in connection with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday celebration in Dera Bugti. The surrendering militants announced joining national mainstream circle and renounced violence while Brig Amjad Ali embraced each militant on this occasion.–Staff reporter

The commander also handed them national flags and gifts.

The ceremony was attended by security officers and tribal elite along with local residents.