MIRPUR (AJK) - The AJK government has ordered immediate transfer of Mirpur Commissioner Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan and his posting as the Secretary Industries in Muzaffarabad. Amjad has been replaced by Poonch Division Commissioner Sardar Zaffar Mehmood, a senior officer of District Management Group, according to an official notification issued by Services and General Administration Department of AJK government.

AJK Small Industries Corporation Director General Ahmed Attaullah, another senior officer from District Management Group, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Poonch Division replacing Sardar Zafar Mehmood, it added.

It may be added that that the outgoing commissioner of Mirpur Division was holding the charge of three positions simultaneously as director general of Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) and commissioner of Mangla Dam Resettlement Organization for many years.