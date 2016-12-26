ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal says political stability and continuation of policies is pre requisite to get benefits of multi billion mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC).

In a statement while talking about objectives of the upcoming meeting of Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee of CPEC, he said the Corridor is the biggest project of regional cooperation in the world.

The minister said we should not play politics on this national project as the success of this project depends on unity and commitment.

He said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chairman should avoid to call CPEC as the project of one province. There is no big or small province and all provinces will get equal benefit from this project.

While talking about western route he said that 650 km from Gwadar to Surab has already been completed and became functional within a short span of time. He said it will help uplift the socio-economic lives of the under developed areas of the Balochistan.

The minister said industrial zones will be established with consultation of all the provinces.

Ahsan Iqbal said work on energy projects is in full swing and electricity will be produced from coal of Thar after 70 years.