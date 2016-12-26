The interrogation team has failed to collect any solid evidence against model girl Ayyan Ali regarding the custom officer Ejaz Mehmood’s murder case.

Ayyan Ali has also said in her statement that she was in Adiala jail when custom officer was murdered.

According to the sources of interrogation team, wife of murdered customs officer Saima Ejaz could not provide any evidence against Ayyan Ali which has paved a way for her acquittal.

Ayyan Ali had already denied such accusations in which she was blamed of the customs inspector’s murder. She also said that the slain officer had nothing to do with money laundering case, she is being trapped in this case only because of political revenge.

Ayyan Ali’s name in Exit Control List (ECL) is just because of this murder case, and it is expected that she will likely to be freed from this accusation soon.

Ayyan will also be able to go abroad once her name is taken out of ECL.