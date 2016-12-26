ISLAMABAD - The federal government has asked the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to impose a ban on stone crushers operating in various part of the province.

According to sources, Minister for Climate Change Division Zahid Hamid has talked to the KP Chief Minister Parvez Khatak and sought his help in imposing the ban on stone crushers.

Hamid was said to have conveyed the concern of the federal government that most of the stone crushers after they were banned from operating in Islamabad have shifted to KP which was not only violation of the apex court’s ruling but also a great hazard to the environment.

The federal minister has approached the KP authorities on a complaint of the Environmental Protection Agency that most of the stone crushers who had earlier exploited the National Margalla Hills Park, Islamabad, have now shifted their operations to the KP after the Supreme Court’s ban verdict.

The move comes after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif earlier this year approved launching of the “Green Pakistan Programme” aimed at planting over 100 million trees in the next five years.

The concept is based on the “Great Green Wall Programme” of China and its ownership would help stem the fast depleting flora and fauna in the country.

The Green Pakistan Programme includes plantation in 1000 avenue miles of canal side and roadside in Punjab, KP and Sindh besides plantations in Changa Manga, Darphar, Bahawalpur and Chichawatni. Mangroves forests in Karachi and Badin along with hill forests of Khirthar Range in Sindh, Juniper forests of Ziarat and Chilghoza forest in Suleiman Ranges of Balochistan and areas in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muree, Hazara, Kotli Sattian, Malakand, Fata (Orakzai, North Waziristan etc).