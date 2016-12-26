KASUR-Punjab IG Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera awarded cash prize and commendatory certificates to three Kasur Police officials for rejecting Rs2 million, offered by a proclaimed offender for his release.

According to police, Kasur Saddr Police SHO Muhammad Younus was on duty at a police-picket on Ferozepur Road along with other officials when he stopped three suspects, riding a car. During search, the police recovered Rs5 million and arms from the car. The police, through biometric verification, also identified one of the suspects as Azam Bhatti, a notorious proclaimed offender wanted by the Raiwind Police in a double murder case.

To avoid getting into further difficulty, the suspect offered Rs2 million as bribe to the policemen but the officials rejected the offer and detained him. Later, the accused was handed over to the Raiwind Police for interrogation.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi brought the incident into notice of Punjab IG Police Mushtaq Sukhera at which the police chief awarded Rs300,000 cash and commendatory certificates to SHO M Younus while ASIs - M Sharif and Muhammad Imran were awarded Rs50,000 each along with appreciation certificates.

The police chief also lauded efforts of the policemen for performing duty with honesty and dedication.

12 held: The district police claimed to have nailed 12 outlaws wanted in various cases of heinous crimes illegal weapons and drug-peddling here the other day. The police also booked several persons on the charge of violating National Action Plan.

According to police, the police conducted operations in different areas of the district. During operations, the police arrested seven outlaws and recovered illegal weapons (pistols) from their possession. Similarly, five drug-peddlers were also nicked in operations and 150 litres of liquor and 0.5kg of hashish were recovered from them.

Under the National Action Plan, seven persons were booked for not ensuring foolproof security at sensitive places, four were booked for violating Amplifier Act and a house owner was booked for informing police about his tenants.