ISLAMABAD: Nation-wide prayers (Nimaz-e-Istasqa) were offered to seek blessings of Allah Almighty for rain to end the long dry spell.

The prayers were held after Zohr prayer on an appeal by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Istasqa prayer was offered at Aiwan-e-Sadr here for the end of extended dry weather and drought across the country. President Mamnoon Hussain, also offered the prayers alongwith staff of the Presidency.

The President in his appeal had asked Ulema to lead the prayers across the length and breadth of the country and pray to the Almighty for a rain of blessings to end the extended drought.