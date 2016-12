SWAT : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a wanted terrorist during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to details, a team of CTD Malakand Region on an intelligence tip-off conducted operation in Takhta Band locality of Swat during which a wanted terrorist identified as Akhtar was held.

The nabbed terrorist was involved in killing a woman in Swat in 2008 besides other terror activities. The detained terrorist was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.