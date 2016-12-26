KARACHI: Minister of State and Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon speaking at the training workshop organised by BISP for master trainers said quality data is being collected for designing social security programmes to help make the country a welfare state.

She said, "To overcome data quality errors Computer Assisted Personal Interviews approach is being adopted instead of Paper Assisted Personal Interviews."

She said that National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) is a national asset that plays a pivotal role in planning targeted subsidies, designing, and implementing social protection programs.

Marvi Memon urged the public to fully participate in the resurvey process, thus helping BISP in pioneering the best NSER in the world.