HAFIZABAD- A day after the gruesome road accident, the death toll rose to seven as another injured succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday. Six persons including three children and a woman had died on the spot while 52 others got injuries in the accident that took place on Hafizabad-Sukheke Road near Rakhwala, some 10 km away from here in the wee hours of Saturday. The accident occurred when a bus with 85 passengers onboard was on the way from Sialkot to Sangla Hill. Near Rakhwala village, the bus driver engaged in hearing a call on his cellphone and lost control of the steering. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a roadside pound. On Sunday, Kishwar Bibi, mother of deceased Um-e-Habiba who was injured in the accident, succumbed to his wounds in DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, taking the death toll to seven.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-Dec-2016 here.
Day after accident, death toll rises to 7
