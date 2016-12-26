HAFIZABAD- A day after the gruesome road accident, the death toll rose to seven as another injured succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday. Six persons including three children and a woman had died on the spot while 52 others got injuries in the accident that took place on Hafizabad-Sukheke Road near Rakhwala, some 10 km away from here in the wee hours of Saturday. The accident occurred when a bus with 85 passengers onboard was on the way from Sialkot to Sangla Hill. Near Rakhwala village, the bus driver engaged in hearing a call on his cellphone and lost control of the steering. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a roadside pound. On Sunday, Kishwar Bibi, mother of deceased Um-e-Habiba who was injured in the accident, succumbed to his wounds in DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, taking the death toll to seven.