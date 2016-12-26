SIALKOT-Thousands of people demanded early reconstruction and dualization of 28km Sialkot-Pasrur Road, and expressed grave concerns over the miserable condition of the prolonged neglected road despite the promise made by the prime minister.

They said that while addressing a big public meeting at Saahowal-Sambrial on August 22, 2016, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced the early construction of the main Sialkot-Pasrur Road for providing better means of communication for the people.

However, unfortunately, no development on the project has yet been witnessed. The road falls into the electoral constituency of Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid.

The perturbed people added that the dilapidated Sialkot-Pasrur Road, now has been nicknamed a "bloody road". They revealed that the travelling on the hroad has now become very risky, as more than 150 people including women and children lost their lives during the separate road accidents occurred on this road during the last year 2015.

The travelling on the prolonged neglected Sialkot-Pasrur Road has now become very risky, as more than 150 people have lost their lives during separate accidents on the road during the last year, as per Rescue 1122 officials.

It is the main road which connects both the neighbouring Sialkot and Narowal districts through Pasrur, Badiana, Sialkot, Zafarwal, Chawinda, Qila Ahmedabad and Alipur Syedaan.

However,

A district officer said that the District Development Committee (DDC) of Sialkot has sent a feasibility report to the provincial government for the final approval of the project of reconstruction and dualization of 28km road.

The road had also witnessed different political weathers as the elected representatives do politics over the burning issue of repairing, reconstruction and dualization of the road. It has been waiting for its reconstruction and widening for the last several decades under the shadow of the high political promises of construction of the road by the elected representatives.

According to the Sialkot based `senior officials of Rescue 1122, the travelling on the road has become very dangerous and risky. They added that more than 150 people including women and children have died in separate fatal road accidents occurred on the road during the last year 2015.

In the meeting, the project was discussed in details by the local elected political representatives. According to MPA Rana Liaqat Ali, the Punjab government would spend Rs3.10 billion on the project for providing better means of communication to the local people. He said that the dualization of the main road would open new vistas of socio-economic and human development.