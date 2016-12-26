QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that development of Balochistan is the top most priority of the Government.

He addressed the passing out parade of Baloch recruits of Pakistan Army today.

General Bajwa said Balochistan is the largest province of the country and is bestowed with immense resources along with capable human resource. He said these resources would open new prospects of development for the progress and prosperity of the province in future.

Army chief said improvement of law and order in Balochistan is also the priority of the Government and Pakistan Army, together with other institutions, that are extending cooperation for this purpose.

He said it is an endeavour for armed forces and other law enforcing institutions to play a positive role in economic development of the province despite limited resources. He expressed the hope that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project would prove to be beginning of a new era in the development of Balochistan.

The Chief of Army Staff said some elements are trying to create hurdles in the way of the provinces bright future. He said these are anti-state elements and people of Balochistan have rejected them. He expressed the confidence that terrorists would face nemesis because of patriotism of people of Balochistan.