The Airport Security Force (ASF) officials have arrested a key drug trafficker at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) and seized one kg heroine.
The accused identified as Bakhtyar a resident of Swabi intended to fly to Dubai when ASF officials recovered one kg heroine from his luggage. Later the ASF officials handed over him to FIA for further investigation.
The Airport Security Force (ASF) officials have arrested a key drug trafficker at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) and seized one kg heroine.