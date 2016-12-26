ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s counsel during hearing of the disqualification references against the party chairman Imran Khan and central leader Jahangir Tareen by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday in his arguments said the Speaker should defend himself his references before the ECP.

A five-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza heard the case.

The counsel argued that the reference was sent by the Speaker so as any assembly member who had file the reference has become irrelevant and could not defend it; the Speaker should himself defend his reference.

Senior lawyer Akram Shaikh appeared before the commission to represent PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry and others. He requested to the commission for re-hearing of the verdict reserved in the disqualification reference against Jahangir Tareen.

The counsel of Jahangir Tareen had in earlier hearing objected over change of the counsel after reservation of the verdict.