A major glitch in a fibre optic cable suspended PTCL and cellular services in different parts of the country on Monday, said telecommunication officials.

Internet subscribers also faced difficulties due to the disruption. PTCL said it was working on a solution.

We are currently facing major outage on our network due to which internet service to some of our customers is impacted. #PTCL

(1 of 2) — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) December 26, 2016