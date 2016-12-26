MULTAN- A person was killed and another critically injured in aerial firing at a wedding ceremony here on Sunday. Police said that the incident occurred in Mumtazabad locality, when relatives and friends of the groom resorted to firing in jubilation. Resultantly, a person died and another received gunshot wounds. The police arrested the groom and his brother after registration of a case.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-Dec-2016 here.
Firing in jubilation claims life
