ABBOTTABAD - At least four persons, including a security guard, were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups over a minor dispute of overtaking vehicles in Nawanshar here on Saturday night.

The dead included two members of the one group, Attaullah and Shahid, sons of Khwaj Muhammad Khan and security guard, Attaullah, son of Ghulam, who after performing duty at a private college, was on way to home when he was crushed to death by the fleeing car of the other group.

A passerby, Yasmeen Bibi wife of Khalid, who was also injured in the crossfire, succumbed to her injuries at hospital.

Haji Ghulam Khan and his sons Ahsanullah and Amanullah were also injured while the wounded from the rival group were Babar Khan and Faisal Khan, sons of Safdar Khan, Sajawal Khan and Sohrab Khan, sons of Zardar Khan and Amanullah Kham.

The police shifted the injured and dead bodies of the incident to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad and registered cases against the two groups.