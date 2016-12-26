SAWABI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Sunday that he will continue his struggle to mobilise the masses against ‘corrupt rulers’, who he alleged, were accumulating wealth instead of spending it on public welfare and national development.

While addressing a big ‘mass contact rally’ at the Zaida area of Swabi, the PTI leader said that “our struggle is against the corrupt leaders who have become awfully strong and none of the institutions had dared to punish them because of the obvious flaws in our justice system”.

“When we knock on the door institutions for justice we could not get justice but when we go to the court of people, see a sea of people,” he said. The PTI chief said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz especially the prime minister has weakened the institutions and he wants to bring the army and the Supreme Court under his control, but he will never succeed.

The PTI chief hinted that he will again take to the streets if he did not get justice in the Panama controversy.

He alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sent Rs740 million to his son abroad in five years. “From where such a large amount came,? he questioned. “That was the people’s money,” he said adding that it should be spent on their progress and prosperity instead of syphoning off them to foreign countries to buy properties abroad. The PTI chief said that if a cricket team of corruption was to be made, Nawaz Sharif will lead it, while JUI chief would have been its voice captain with main players included Asif Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“If we failed to eradicate the menace of corruption there will be no economic progress. The issue of unemployment will remain there and investors would shy away in putting their capital in a corrupt milieu”.

While talking about Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s reported statement that the NAB chief should be appointed by the Supreme Court, he said that Nawaz would never allow such a nomination because he wanted to hide his accumulated wealth. He said that the poor people continue to elude justice while the mighty enjoys protection.

“When the people do not get their rights they remain with no option but to fight.”

He gave the example of East Pakistan saying that the Bengalis got separation in 1971 after they failed to get justice.

At present, he said, we are spending a huge chunk of money on security in Balochistan to control lawlessness emanated from sheer frustration because of the people of the province had been kept deprived of their rights.

“The natural gas from Sui reached Balochistan after five decades of the discovery as it was first transported to other cities at the cost of the locals., “It is true that the people of Balochistan could not get justice and they have mounted a struggle against government policies.

While talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khan said that “our fight is with the federal government and not with China. “The CPEC is a great gift from China and can change the destiny of Pakistan but we want that the promises made by the prime minister at the all-party conference should be implemented. He said that the western route of the CPEC passes through backward areas and if completed according to the original plan it would herald progress and prosperity in these areas.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Parvez Khattak claimed that they have brought revolutionary change in health, education and various departments. He said that the PTI will emerge victorious in the next general elections and the party will seek votes from the people on its performance.

KP Speaker Asad Qaisar said that the PTI was fighting for the rights of Pakhtoons. He alleged that Nawaz converted Gadoon Estate into a graveyard and under a well-planned strategy deprived Swabi of Ghazi Barotha and now he was bent on changing the original CPEC route.

Other PTI leaders also addressed the rally.