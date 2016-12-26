MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK people on Sunday celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with enthusiasm, and renewed the pledge to get freedom from India.

They also renewed the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by Father of the Nation.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Mirpur, major ceremony to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam was held under the auspices of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League besides the mammoth convention of the party. JKLL President Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick cut the birthday cake of the founder of Pakistan.

PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) President Munir Hussain Chaudhry Advocate presented a bouquet to chief guest Justice (R) Majeed Mallick as a mark of love and affection and respect to the founder of Pakistan on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The ceremony was largely attended by the JKLL activists besides people from all walks of life including lawyers, senior journalists, members of the business community, poets, scholars and the students.

Addressing the seminar, speakers including the JKLL President and ex chief justice AJK High Court Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick, paid rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam for his unprecedented services for the Muslims of the Subcontinent through making a separate country.

The speakers emphasised that the best way to pay rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam is that the entire Pakistani nation should continue his mission with national spirit for turning Pakistan into a prosperous and developed nation in true perspective. They renewed pledge to continue to follow the policy of the Quaid i Azam towards the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a similar ceremony held by Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan Ittehad Group, speakers including said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

They also resolved to continue following the policy articulated by Quaid-e-Azam on Jammu & Kashmir. Special ceremonies began in all ten district as well as the subordinate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the state metropolis - Muzaffarabad, were the hallmark of the day. Various social, political and intellectual organisations held special programmes to celebrate the day with great fervor and enthusiasm. The Quaid's birth day cakes were cut in these ceremonies to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing 'Happy birth day to Quaid-e-Azam' to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programmes highlighting the great personality of Quaid-i-Azam and his meritorious and remarkable services for the emergence of the separate homeland.

Addressing the ceremonies, speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.