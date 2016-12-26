ISLAMABAD : Iranian Consul General Mehdi Sobhani has offered to provide modern buses to improve public transport in Pakistan, especially in Sindh Province.

According to Radio Tehran report, the Consul General made the offer in a meeting with Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday.

The Minister lauded the Iranian Consul General for offering assistance in various transport-related projects and offering to provide 200 modern buses to improve public transport in the city.

He said provision of a modern transport system to the people was a priority of the government and efforts were underway on various projects in this regard.

Iranian diplomat Mehdi Sobhani also invited the Minister to bring along officials of the transport department to Iran on an exposure visit to witness the modern urban transport system operating in Tehran.