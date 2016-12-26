Islamabad - Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Sunday assumed the charge as Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, Maj-Gen Ghafoor took charge of his office, replacing Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Gen Ghafoor was appointed ISPR director general earlier this month. He was previously commanding a division in Swat.

Gen Ghafoor has a vast experience of operations and commanded a unit in Operation Al-Mizan. He has also served in military operations directorate and played a key role in finalising the counters of the National Action Plan.

He is from Pakistan Military Academy’s 78th Long Course and was commissioned to the service in 1988. He was promoted to the rank of major general earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the outgoing ISPR chief Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa in a tweet thanked the media for their support and extended good wishes for Maj-Gen Ghafoor.