ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday urged the people, particularly the young generation, to stand united to make the country `Quaid’s Pakistan’ and `Quaid’s identity’.

Addressing a colourful ceremony here to celebrate the 141st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the minister said the ceremony marked the culmination of week-long celebratory activities arranged on the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Ministry of Information and its allied departments to pay rich tribute to the great leader.

The ceremony was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians, ambassadors from different countries, thousands of students from educational institutes of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, besides a large number of residents of the twin cities.

The event marked the performances of PNS Zafar Musical Band on national anthem, finalists and prize winners of tableau, national songs and speech contests which drew loud applause from the audience. She called for the promotion of and adherence to the Qauid’s thoughts and teachings in daily lives who always laid special emphasis on the education and termed it a requisite for progress and prosperity of any state.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Quaid-i-Azam always preached his guiding principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’, which were an essential for national development.

She said as the Quaid’s birthday also coincided with the Christmas being celebrated by the Christians from across Pakistan and the globe, whole of Pakistan shared their joys also.