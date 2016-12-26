LAHORE:- Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday celebrated his 67th birthday at Raiwind along with his family members. Prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted that her grandmother celebrated her father's birthday amidst prayers and blessings. “My father is true to all his relations,” she said. On this occasion, prime minister also visited the graves of his late father Mian Muhammad Sharif and Mian Abbas Sharif to pay his respects.–Staff Reporter