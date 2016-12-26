PESHAWAR - Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s only job was to hold protest demonstration while the Prime Minister and his team wanted to develop the country.

This he said while addressing in Tana Malakand after the inauguration of 92 km long transmission line.

He said the Prime Minister and his team believed in real development of the country and would continue their agenda by ignoring the politics of confrontation being agitated by Imran Khan.

Muqam declared that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) know the art of giving mandate to the party and also know the art of taking it back.

He said in 2018 elections the people of KP would over throw the politics of PTI and expressed the confidence that the PML-N would form the next government in the province.

He said that PTI workers were now well aware that the party has been hijacked by the people having west interest that is why they are quitting the party.

He alleged that Imran Khan and his team were spending millions of rupees of the public exchequer on the public meetings of the PTI which great injustice with the people of the province.

On the occasion Ameer Muqam also cut the cake on the 141st birthday of Quaid-e-Azam and 67th birthday of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.