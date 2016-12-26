Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan Navy is playing an important role in making Pakistan coastal defense impregnable and providing maritime security to sea lanes.

He was talking to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zaka Ullah Khan who called on him in Islamabad on Monday, a statement said.

The Chief of Naval Staff briefed the Minister about Pakistan Navy preparedness for safeguarding coastal boundaries of the country and measures taken for maritime security, particularly in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security.



The Finance Minister said, “National security is top priority of the incumbent PML-N Government.”

He reaffirmed that the government would extend all possible support to make the country’s defense invincible.

Chief of Naval Staff also discussed naval development schemes and budget matters in the meeting.