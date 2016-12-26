LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique strongly criticised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday creating unnecessary hurdles for his party in the centre.

Speaking to media representatives, he reminded PPP how PML-N helped the party leadership complete its term.

He later suggested, “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari must look into the past,” and added that the volume of his statements is bigger than his own.

Saad Rafique said, “Only by admitting mistakes, democracy prevails.”

“I believe, the execution of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a judicial murder,” said the PML-N leader.

In a clear reference to PPP, he said those who want to see elections before its due time must remember how we helped them complete their term.

