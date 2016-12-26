ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has appealed to the nation to offer special prayers on Monday to seek Divine’s intervention and blessings for the much-needed rain.

The president asked clerics across the country to lead prayers and pray for the rain to get the country rid of prolonged dry weather. Mamnoon would also offer Namaz-e-Istasqa after the Zuhr prayer at the President’s House mosque.

Long spells of the dry season have plummeted water level in reservoirs and the underground water table has also dipped further.

Dry weather conditions were also having a serious impact on health and agriculture sectors.