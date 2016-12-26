ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Sunday said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah created a separate country for the Muslims through a hard and long legal and political struggle.

He was addressing a gathering held in connection with the birthday celebrations of Quaid-i-Azam, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Christmas organized by Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC).

Kirmani said the Quaid-i-Azam guided the nation to success after the demise of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He faced many challenges for getting the separate country. He gathered desparate people and turned them into a nation, he added.

Kirmani said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif protected the sacred trust reposed by the people in him through vote and strengthened Pakistan according to the Quaid's vision.

He said during the tenure of present government, loadshedding would come to an end and terrorism would be rooted out.

He said Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister through the power of vote and was now serving the masses.

When the present government came into power people were facing energy shortages of up to 18 hours but the situation had changed now, he added.

Kirmani said some elements were creating hurdle in the country's development and the people would give their verdict in favour of the present government in 2018 elections on the basis of its performance.

He said the arrival of Asif Ali Zardari in Pakistan was a good sign and would bring an element of seriousness in the country's politics.

He greeted the nation on birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam and birthday of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Christian community on their religious festival of Christmas.