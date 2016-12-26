QUETTA/ZIARAT - The 140th birthday of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with solemnity and national fervour in Balochistan on Sunday.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute in provincial capital and special prayers were offered at mosques for the prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan, besides invoking God’s help to protect the country from conspiracies of the enemy. Various programmes, seminars, conferences and debates were organised by different political parties and non-governmental organisations to pay tribute to the undisputed hero of the Sub-continent.

An auspicious flag-hoisting ceremonial was organised by Frontier Corps Balochistan on Quaid’s 140th birthday at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat. The event was attended by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ms Rahila Hamid Khan Durrani, Home Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Aamir Riaz, Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Nadeem Anjum, Inspector General of Police Ahsan Mehmood along with other provincial ministers and MPAs, a huge number of tribal elites and jubilant people.

A fascinating moment was witnessed when Quaid’s residency reverberated with sky rocketing slogans of ‘Up with Quaid-e-Azam and Up with Pakistan’ at the flag-hoisting ceremony in Ziarat. Children recited National Anthem and presented tableau at the ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam Residency.

Foolproof security arrangements were undertaken across Balochistan to observe birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the ceremony in Ziarat, Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Aamir Riaz said, “It pleases us that we are observing today the 140th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

“We are greatly indebted to the ‘Founder of the Nation’ who got a separate homeland for Muslims of the region, and today we all are playing our parts in its development and prosperity,” said the commander southern command. He further said that some countries were involved in conspiracies and wanted to execute subversive activities in Balochistan.

Conveying a clear message to those conspiring against Pakistan, Aamir Riaz reaffirmed, “We will be rendering sacrifices for its defence similarly how we did while establishing Pakistan and all sabotaging attempts will face a shameful failure.”

He added that every patriotic Pakistani was playing commendable role in a responsible manner and would continue acting upon the lessons of Quaid.

“We are nothing without Pakistan,” reiterated Commander Southern Command and urged upon some people not to get trapped by the propaganda of anti-state elements and join hands with army for making Pakistan stable and economically prosperous. He clarified no one would be allowed to spoil peaceful environment in Balochistan.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATED

The Christian community observed Christmas with religious enthusiasm and zeal across the province on Sunday.

According to details, the Christian community offered special prayers at various Churches in Quetta, held ceremonies and also cut Christmas cake. Santa Claus distributed special gifts among children.

The provincial government had undertaken foolproof security measures for the security of churches and other religious places of Christian community to avert any subversive act at the eve of Christmas. Contingents of Frontier Corps Balochistan, police and Balochistan Constabulary were deployed.

As the day dawned with special prayers, all churches were decorated beautifully. Christian community celebrated the day visiting Churches, parks, restaurants and other fun places. During the service, the Christian community in over two-dozen churches in Quetta prayed for solidarity and stability of the country.