MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK people on Sunday celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with enthusiasm, and renewed the pledge to get freedom from India.

They also renewed the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by Father of the Nation.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Mirpur, major ceremony to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam was held under the auspices of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League besides the mammoth convention of the party. JKLL President Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick cut the birthday cake of the founder of Pakistan.

PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) President Munir Hussain Chaudhry Advocate presented a bouquet to chief guest Justice (R) Majeed Mallick as a mark of love and affection and respect to the founder of Pakistan on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The ceremony was largely attended by the JKLL activists besides people from all walks of life including lawyers, senior journalists, members of the business community, poets, scholars and the students.

Addressing the seminar, speakers including the JKLL President and ex chief justice AJK High Court Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick, paid rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam for his unprecedented services for the Muslims of the Subcontinent through making a separate country.

The speakers emphasised that the best way to pay rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam is that the entire Pakistani nation should continue his mission with national spirit for turning Pakistan into a prosperous and developed nation in true perspective. They renewed pledge to continue to follow the policy of the Quaid i Azam towards the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a similar ceremony held by Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan Ittehad Group, speakers including said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

They also resolved to continue following the policy articulated by Quaid-e-Azam on Jammu & Kashmir. Special ceremonies began in all ten district as well as the subordinate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the state metropolis - Muzaffarabad, were the hallmark of the day. Various social, political and intellectual organisations held special programmes to celebrate the day with great fervor and enthusiasm. The Quaid's birth day cakes were cut in these ceremonies to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing 'Happy birth day to Quaid-e-Azam' to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programmes highlighting the great personality of Quaid-i-Azam and his meritorious and remarkable services for the emergence of the separate homeland.

Addressing the ceremonies, speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Quaid-i-Azam paid glowing tributes

MANDI BAHAUDDIN/TOBA TEK SINGH/-BUREWALA/SHEIKHUPURA-The 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam was observed with national zeal here on Sunday, while speakers paid tributes to him saying that he was an honest and dynamic leader of the Muslims.

In this connection, ex-servicemen of the area gathered in Irshad Colony Mandi Bahauddin under arrangement of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan. In their speeches they said Quad I Azam was an honest and dynamic leader.

He believed that without following principle of "unity, faith and discipline" nothing could be achieved. He was mindful of the fact that corruption could damage the nation and its integrity. They said Pakistan possesses lot of resources but their benefits were being grabbed by elite of the country. They said without eliminating corruption our country could not develop into a great Islamic State as it was envisaged by Quaid i Azam. In their humble capacity, they renewed their pledge to fight for making the country strong, prosperous and great.

PESS secretary Abdul Ghani Gujjar extolled armed forces for fighting terrorism and defending homeland in a befitting manner. The gathering held a collective prayer for those laid down their lives in defence of the country and showed sympathies with their families.

In Toba Tek Singh, a seminar was held in Government Women Degree College where MPA Amjad Ali Javed, ADC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, ex-district nazim Abdul Sattar, Moulana Abdul Mueed Asad, Manzoor Ahmad Naz and Ms Nuzhat Bashir were also present.

In Burewala, 140th birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed here with national zeal and zest on Sunday.

A special ceremony was held at MNA Office in M Block Burewala where PML-N MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain, MPA Chaudhry Irshad Ahmad Arain, Municipal Committee Burewala Chairman Ashiq Arain, Vice Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Bhatti and other party leaders and worker cut a cake to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In Sheikhupura, the 140th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan was celebrated with fervour here on Sunday. The journalists community cut a cake to mark the birthday of founder of the nation at local press club. A large number of journalists participated in the ceremony.

Similarly, the Christian community across the district celebrated Christmas with religious fervour. Special prayers were offered for the prosperity and solidarity of the country in churches. Stringent security measures were adopted on the occasion to ensure law and order.