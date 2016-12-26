QUETTA - The northern parts of Balochistan including Quetta remained in grip of biting cold with temperature in the provincial metropolis plunging to minus 4o.

The met office forecast that cold wave would continue for the next 24 hours in Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung and other northern areas.

The lowest temperate was recorded in Kalat where mercury dipped to minus 6o degree Celsius. However, the persistent 14 hours loadshedding and low gas pressure added to the woes of the people already suffering from unbearable chilly conditions.

The met office has predicted slow and gradual increase in the biting cold in Quetta and Kalat.