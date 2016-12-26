ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) suspended a verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) acquitting Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti on fake degree charges on Monday.

Dasti, who is a strong critic of the incumbent government, is facing a case due to his fake degree. He had previously been acquitted by the Lahore High Court, but the Supreme Court has suspended his acquittal and issued a notice to him.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the case filed by the prosecution department challenging his acquittal and directed the accused to appear through his counsel in a subsequent hearing.

The prosecution took the stance that trial court had sentenced imprisonment and imposed fine on Dasti in the case but the LHC released him after neglecting strong evidence against him. He asked the court to restore the punishment by declaring LHC’s decision null and void.