PESHAWAR - A senior official of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police has come up with a poetry book in Pashto language, which was launched on Sunday in presence of his colleagues as well as poets and writers.

Dr Fasihuddin Ahsraf, Commandant Police Training College, Hangu, who also writes on various subjects in newspapers, also published a poetry book in Pashto language, which was inaugurated by Additional Inspector General of Police Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Syed Akhter Ali Shah at Bacha Khan Library, Kohat.

Shah, while addressing the participants, said poets, writers and philosophers were precious assets, who, he added, were playing efficient role for educational growth of the society.

The event was chaired by renowned Pashto poet Salim Raz. Shakeel Nayab, Ibrahim Roman and Ijaz Khattak were also present on the occasion and presented their poems and verses.

They praised efforts of Dr Fasihuddin for promoting Pashto poetry and said his work would serve great purpose and will be remembered as master pieces among Pashtuns for ages.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kohat Awal Khan, who appreciated the work of Dr Fasihuddin and termed his work to be of high calibre.

On this occasion, additional IGP Akhter Shah said Dr Fasih was an asset of police department. He has power of knowledge along with institutional brilliance. He said Dr Fasih was making good use of his abilities for brining positive change in the society. He added that Dr Fasih had other achievements to his credit along with the new book. Dr Fasih has brought out his own newspaper and a criminology journal, and teaches at a Chinese university as well, he said.

He said title of Dr Fasih’s new book, “Da Junun Chapey” or “waves of spirit” gave a clear idea about prosperous poetry, romanticism and Sufism, which, he said, would enlighten minds and open thoughts about Pashto literature.

