SHEIKHUPURA-Three persons including a woman lost their lives and several others suffered injuries in road accidents occurred due to thick fog prevailed in the district on Sunday.

According to rescue, a youth Arshad died and his friend Khurram received critical injuries when a speeding car hit a bike near Manawala on Faisalabad Road due to poor visibility. In another incident, one Huni Masih died and two female members of his family got critical injuries near Sacha Sauda on Sargodha Road after a truck rammed into his bike due to fog.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies of two unidentified persons - a 35-year-old woman and nine-year-old girl were found from different parts of the district. According to police, the dead body of a woman was found in a field near village Rakh Booli in the remit of Muridke Saddr Police while that of the girl was recovered from a canal near Joinawala in the jurisdiction of Housing Colony Police.

In Hafizabad, a woman died and his brother got injured in a road accident near Patrolling Police-Post Praneki on Lahore-Sargodha Road due to fog. The accident occurred when a trailer hit their motorbike on Sunday. Shahid Nawaz, son of Nazar M resident of village Qila Chandran was going to Sukheki along with his sister Asima on a bike. As they reached in front of Patrolling Police-Post Praneki, a speeding trailer hit them. Resultantly, Asima died on the spot while his brother injured critically.