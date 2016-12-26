AHMEDPUR EAST-The Tehsil Municipal Administration recovered arrears amounting to Rs7.6 million from private schools and marriage halls etc in the head of map fee and paid pending salaries and pensions to TMA employees and retirees.

The assistant commissioner said that TMA employees at City Ahmedpur East and Town Uch Sharif will also receive their December salaries and pension in January. He said that earlier, the TMA employees were receiving their monthly salaries after two months but not the TMA has regularised it by generating funds through recovery of map fee on buildings and commercial entities. Highlighting the efforts for the beautification of Ahmedpur East city, he said Rs 1.2 million have been earmarked for the renovation of Jinnah Hall, Municipal library and new reading room which had been named as Khawaja Ghulam Farid Hall..

To a question, he stated that construction work on Nadra Bypass Chowk is underway which will be completed next week. Similarly, Ladies Park had been renovated on self help basis.

It will be reopened for ladies and children within next couple of days, he concluded.