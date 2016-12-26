CHITRAL-The government has opened two more utility stores here to facilitate the people with provision of standard commodities and edibles at cheaper rates.

The utility stores were opened each in scenic valley of Bumborat Kalash and upper Chitral Koragh village. MNA Chitral Shahzada Iftikharuddin was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing to the opening ceremony, he said that the federal government was taking keen interest in redressing the public issues and want to provide them with the best services at their doorsteps.

He said that two more utility stores will be opened on 1st of January next year as it already approved by the competent authorities. He said that it will be opened at Shogor where the already established utility store had been damaged by flood and the second store will be opened at Madak Valley.

Talking to the scribe, Shafiq Ali Khan said that the federal government and high-ups of USC decided to reduce Rs3 per kilogramme as extra transportation charges on Ghee and cooking oil prices. He said that the policy will be implemented at all the 48 utility stores of Chitral including four franchises. To a question, he said, "Due to non-availability of flour mills in Chitral, flour bags were not supplying to US at Chitral because we carry it from lower Dir and the transporters charging extra payment. Due to up and down in their charges its prices change weekly.

In case of our own vehicle, the issue will be settled for ever and we can carry flour from down districts without any extra transportation charges."

Shafiq Ali Khan also praised the efforts and services of Martyred Deputy Commissioner Usama Ahmad Warraich who had talked to National Highway Authority and Sambu construction company for giving passage to vehicle carrying commodities and edible things to utility stores of Chitral through the Lowari tunnel in case o closing of Lowari top due to snowfall.

He had already sent written request to authorities for approval of allowing vehicles carrying goods for utility stores to Chitral from down districts.