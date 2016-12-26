GUJRAT-The University Gujrat (UoG) may introduce a special quota for the students from Gilgit-Baltistan province seeking admission to the varsity's various degree programmes.

The proposal was put forward for approval at the 8th Academic Council meeting of the varsity. The UoG accepts individuals from all the regions of the country on the basis of merit without any discrimination. However, it provides admission to students from certain less developed and underprivileged areas against a number of approved reserved seats. According to sources, the Gilgit-Baltistan quota proposal is likely to be the part of UoG Fall 2017 admission policy after its approval by Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum. The meeting also emphasised a need for including latest books in the scheme of studies of various UoG departments and the publishing of the same.

Among the other items on the agenda of the meeting included the revised and updated 'Students Conduct and Disciplinary Rules'. A sub-committee was set up for further evaluation of the code of conduct before it goes to print.

The UoG Academic Council proceedings started with Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil presenting an agenda of the meeting.

CONVOCATION IN FEB: The 5th Convocation of the University of Gujrat (UoG) will be held in mid-February next year, it was announced after a meeting of the UoG Convocation Committee.

Students graduating from various departments of the varsity in 2015 will be honoured at the convocation. The participation is subject to registration and the applications for the same will be received till Jan 15, 2017. Among those who will be honoured on the occasion include students who have completed their degree requirements in M Phil/MS, MA/MSc, MBA, M.Com, BS/BS (Hons), associate degree in B Des, B Arch, BFA, BSc Engineering, BBA (Hons), and LLB (Hons). Degrees and medals will be conferred on position holders in various programmes. Graduates of Nawaz Sharif Medical College (MBBS session 2010-2015) will also be honoured.