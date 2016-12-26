GUJRAT-A US company based in Silicon Valley will set up a data centre at the University of Gujrat (UoG), its CEO said here on Thursday.

The firm's revolutionary approach recently won it Software & Information Industry Association's 2014 NexGen award for 'big data'.

World-renowned entrepreneur KG Charles Harris who founded Quarrio, the pioneer of Conversational Analytics, was the chief guest at a seminar - Startup, ECO System and Data Sciences - organized by the varsity's Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

Winner of United Nations Global Young Entrepreneur Award, KG Charles Harris promised to provide jobs to talented entrepreneurs being trained at the BIC.

"Efficient use of data is the key to success of any social, economic and business venture," said the Quarrio CEO. "No marketing strategy can work without access and complete grasp of business analytics in this age of cutting-edge technology." A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar and got insight into data sciences.

Prominent data scientist Zeeshan Usmani threw light on the importance of artificial intelligence which he said had become an essential part of the technology industry. He said that data collection and analysis had given rise to many new branches of knowledge and made the task much easier.

Expert BIC Muhammad Haider Meraj said that BIC projects provided UoG students with ample opportunities to put into practice their skills and talents gained during the course of academic learning.