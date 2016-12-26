KARACHI/LAHORE - PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday discussed the formation of a grand alliance against the government and agreed to make joint struggle for the national cause in the future, said a handout issued by the PML-Q in Lahore.

“We will not let the democracy be hijacked,” said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid during a meeting with Asif Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present.

He further made an appeal to all opposition parties to unite on a one-point agenda for national cause.

Stressing the need for making joint struggle instead of individual efforts, Shujaat said that if the opposition parties were not united, the country would suffer an irreparable loss. He also urged the opposition parties to get united on one-point agenda against the government.

Praising the PPP, he said that it always made sacrifices for the democracy while its policy of reconciliation is appreciated by the whole world.

Zardari said, “Our reconciliation is with democracy, and not with PML-N.” The former president said, “Our hold will now be in Punjab.” The PML-Q leader responded by saying, “Do visit our residence there”.

Zardari agreed with the PML-Q leader that he would visit Islamabad so as to talk to all the opposition parties’ leaders for uniting them on one platform.

ZARDARI CONFIRMS LINKS WITH ANWAR MAJEED

Asif Zardari confirmed on Sunday that he had links with Anwar Majeed. “I have relations with Anwar Majeed and I shall not deny that,” said the former president.

Talking to media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid, he, however, said that reasons and motives behind raids at the offices of Anwar Majeed and accusations against him should be asked from the interior minister.

He also refused to speak on the case of Dr Asim Hussain and said that matter was in courts and they had complete faith in courts that justice would be dispensed to Dr Asim Hussain.

“I am in constant touch with lawyers of Dr Asim and hopefully he will be freed soon,” he said.

He said Dr Asim’s family played role in creation of Pakistan and he was now ill and needed treatment.

To a query as to whether he came Pakistan after being permitted from doctors of London or Rawalpindi, he said his treatment was going on in Dubai from the doctors from London and US and media should avoid speculations on it.

He said media should highlight mistakes of the government but it should be for the betterment and resolution of the issues rather than just for criticism.

“We will lead the country towards prosperity,” he said.

Zardari said as per constitution elections would be held on time but there are certain people who are making atmosphere of elections before time. “We will announce our future course of action on 27 December,” he said.

The PPP-P president later went to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center to visit Dr Asim Hussain and inquired about his health. The chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also accompanied him on the occasion.