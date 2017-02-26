Quetta - Implementing the National Action Plan (NAP), police during a crackdown apprehended 10 foreigners in the provincial capital of Balochistan on Saturday and recovered arms from their possession.

Abdul Razzaq Cheema, the Regional Police Officer of Balochistan and Deputy Inspector General Police Quetta, said that police had arrested 10 foreigners, besides two other men who resorted to aerial firing the other day. He said case was registered against the foreigners under Foreign Act and an investigation was launched into the arrest.

Detailing about the crackdown against the people who were not having legal documents, he said the police would continue taking actions against those who were illegally living here.

Cheema said the police was checking hotels and hostels on regular basis so as to trace out those residing in Quetta without legal papers and the owners of hotels and hostels. He said law enforcement agencies had also been directed to leave no stone in this regard.