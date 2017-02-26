Quetta - After nine-day closure of Pak-Afghan border, Pakistan Saturday allowed 50 people having visa and valid passport to leave for Afghanistan through Friendship Gate at Chaman border.

However, no one was permitted to come to Pakistan from other side of the border.

According to reports, the authorities allowed 50 people to leave for Afghanistan through Friendship Gate after nine days during which all movements between the two countries remained suspended. The Pakistani authorities adopted the measures for security reasons to halt the border movements after fresh spate of terror strikes which shattered peace and calm in the country.

The authorities had issued shoot-at-sight orders for any suspect near the Chaman border, besides putting security on high alert and imposing Section 144 the border city of Chaman.

It merits mentioning here that due to the closure of Pak-Afghan border, the Nato supply to Afghanistan remained suspended for nine days. Long lines of containers were witnessed on both sites of the border after closure of Friendship Gate at Chaman border.