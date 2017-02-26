Police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have arrested six suspects from Tangi District of Charssadda, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the LEAs continued Operation Radul Fassad across the country. “Weapons and explosive material have been retrieved from the suspects,” police officials told media.

The arrested are transferred to police station where they will be further investigated.

Pakistan Army and LEAs have started Operation Radul Fassad across Pakistan to eliminate menace of urban terrorism, sleeping cells and facilitators of terrorists.

The operation was started in wake of recent terrorism wave in Pakistan which killed 100 people within 10 days during February.