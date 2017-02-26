KAMALIA : An anti-terrorism drill was conducted at grain market Kamalia with the participation of city police, fire brigade, Rescue 1122 and Municipal Committee staff.

The policemen headed by DSP Kamalia Mehr Mohammad Saeed covered all the entrances of the grain market during the drill. Two persons were shown to be wounded and one terrorist was arrested in the drill. Traders Union Kamalia President Syed Akbar Ali informed the Police Department of a blast as part of the drill. The wounded were taken to the quick response ambulance. Police team promptly arrived at the scene of the blast, searched and successfully dealt with the suspect. Sound of the simulated explosion rocked the city and spread panic in the residents of the surrounding area as the drill was unscheduled. Talking to the media, the DSP said that the goal of conducting such drills is to check and improve the performance of various departments. He stated that the country is passing through a critical phase and everyone must keep a vigilant eye on their surroundings. He asked the citizens to fully cooperate with the administration to protect the countrymen.

Punjab-wide

operation urged

Instead of conducting operations in targeted areas, a province-wide grand operation is needed to weed out terrorism, Awam League chairman Riaz Fatyana emphasised.

Talking to media here, he said that optimal results are not being achieved by excluding Punjab from the clean-up operation against terrorism. He pointed out that the security agencies had, on several occasions, identified that banned organisations and terrorist groups are setting up their hideouts in different cities and towns of Punjab but the government did not pay heed to the situation. He stated that the entire nation supports Pakistan Army and other security agencies in the war against terrorism. Terrorists will never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious intentions, he pledged. He claimed that the anti-Pakistan elements want to spread unrest, adding they will never be successful in their evil designs.

Public advised

Citizens must keep a close eye on the movement of suspicious elements and inform the police if they find any suspicious activity around them.

Toba ADCG Khawar Shehzad and Kamalia AC Ch Khalid Mehmood stated during his visit to the tehsil here the other day. On the occasion, they visited the shrine of Qadir Bakhsh, Rescue 1122 Centre, Imambargahs and private schools and inspected security measures.

Talking to media on the occasion, Khawar Shehzad advised the citizens to keep a close eye on suspects and inform the police if they find any suspicious activity around them. He said that all the security agencies are on high alert to respond to any untoward incident.

“The administration will thwart any terror threat with the public assistance,” he pointed out. He also stressed the need for unity to tackle the menace.