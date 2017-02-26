LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court yesterday awarded 14-year imprisonment each to two terrorists affiliated with Daesh for keeping explosive material and hate literature in their custody.

Township police arrested Qari Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Younus from Madrassa Noorul Huda, Sector A-2 of the area, and found that they were affiliated with Daesh. During the raid, the CTD recovered explosives and hate material from their custody and held them in a case under Section 4/5 ESA, 11-F (2) and 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.